Dundalk Cricket Club back in action

There was good news for Dundalk Cricket Club at the weekend as it resumed play after a long break.

It has been a tough year for the club and they have had to face a few difficult challenges since the pandemic broke. To add to the misery, during the lockdown their playing grounds had been vandalised and a portion of the carpet from the playing pitch had been torn and stolen.

With the lockdown in place and no sport activity, the club had to steer their way through a tough financial situation, however with the great help from the local community and fundraising, the club rose above these adversities and got back on its feet! The pitch was repaired and the club prepared the grounds for weekend training for its current and new members.

It was great to see the club out on their whites resuming training on Saturday. They hosted an inter-club friendly T20 match in line with the Covid-19 guidelines. The Club Covid Officer Jiwan commended the club on the way the adhered to social distancing and practicing good hygiene while enjoying the sport! The weather was great and there were a few spectators around for the game as well. It was a great morale booster for the club.

Dundalk split their members into two teams and hosted a T20 game. The team led by last years captain Sam Regin scored 105/7 with Jiwan playing a long innings. However this total was not high enough for the team of current Captain Syed who reached the target in 19.4 overs. Colin and Shakeel batted for almost the entire innings and both carried the bat through!

The club will be hosting another friendly game on Sunday 19th July, anyone who is interested in playing and joining the club can do so by getting in touch on contact@dundalkcricket.com