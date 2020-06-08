Dundalk Cricket Club hit out at ‘senseless’ act of vandalism at their pitch

Dundalk Cricket Club have hit out at the “senseless” act of vandalism which saw their pitch at Hiney Park being damaged in a knife attack at the weekend.

A section of the pitch was cut out with a knife with club PRO Raheel Qamar saying he is “extremely disappointed” with the damage which occurred on Friday night.

Raheel said: “Like many sports teams around the town, the club were looking forward to be able to welcome members back as the Covid-19 restrictions are eased. However, they have been disgusted and dismayed with the attack on the pitch. During the lockdown, the pitch was protected with tarpaulin and metal sheets, which were removed and a section of the pitch cut out with a knife.

“It’s dreadful, with the easing of the restrictions being announced, we were looking forward to being able to get back into action.

“We’re a small club and this sort of senseless damage will have a really big impact on us. We’re appealing to anyone who has any information that could help us to come forward.”

CCTV footage is being collected by Dundalk Cricket Club at present with the matter also reported to the Gardaí.