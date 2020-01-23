Dundalk Dog Rescue to hold clothes drive this weekend

Dundalk Dog Rescue are holding their annual clothes drive this weekend.

Collections will take place on Friday at Healthy Pets Veterinary Clinic on the Ecco Road from 10am to 6pm and at the DkIT Sport gym on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

They accept pairs of shoes/boots, t-shirts, shirts, tops, jumpers, coats, dresses, trousers and shorts in good condition. Unfortunately they cannot accept towels, bedding or duvets.

All support for the clothes drive is most appreciated.