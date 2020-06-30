Dundalk Dog Rescue turn sod on site of new rescue centre

Dundalk Dog Rescue turned the sod on their new rescue centre premises in Dromiskin on Friday.

In a statement on their Facebook page the group said that the day would “go down in history” for all concerned with Dundalk Dog Rescue.

“The dream is finally come true – our long-awaited Rescue Centre build is about to begin,” they said.

“It has been 3 long years of tireless fundraising by our team behind the scenes to get us to this point. And for those guys in particular, Friday belonged to them. Especially as they still have a lot more work to do – keep up the great work guys xxx

“On Friday, we invited a small number of our volunteers; including our fundraising team, our dog walkers and our foster carers – to come along to join us in marking this momentous day.

“The weather was kind to us and we are so appreciative of those who offered their time on the day:

McAteers Food House for the refreshments

Aidan McCann for taking the amazing photographs

And of course; Bobby Wain, who is one of our key drivers behind the scenes and took on the challenge of our first ever “LIVE” experience. You were amazing and so engaging xxx

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our fundraising events planned for April, May and June have all been cancelled and has had a huge impact on our funds. It has been an extremely tough time trying to keep on top of everything at the Rescue. So we decided not to cancel our annual Sponsored Walk – our highlight of June – so are keeping it simple and virtual this year.”

Tributes were also paid to Dundalk Dog Rescue founder Ann Moore.

“To the person who has been there every step of the way, who laid the foundations for the Rescue; who is the foundation of the Rescue, and who is quite simply an inspiration to us all – Ann Moore – Friday belonged to you.

“We are all part of this team because of you. So many dogs there on Friday are here today because of you. Your dream is coming true xxxx

“Next week we will get down to the serious business of updating with progress of the build phases and funding. This weekend was our time to enjoy what is going to be the start of a new chapter in DDR. Together we are amazing xxx”