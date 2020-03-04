Dundalk entered in Leinster Squash League again after long absence

Dundalk has entered a team in the Leinster Squash Leagues for the first time in over 20 years.

The town had a Premier League team in the 1980s that was considered one of the strongest in the country.

While it has been some time, since Dundalk was represented at provincial level, in the last 12 months or so there has been a mini-revival of the game in the town thanks to a few enthusiastic players giving up their time and energy to help out with some coaching and organising games for players of a similar level.

Team member John Joe Daly explained more to Talk of the Town: “The team consists of some players who are quite new to game and some players who hadn’t played in a long time. For many it was their first time playing competitive squash. Everyone did the club and the town proud at all the league matches this season.

“The team put in an amazing debut season and finished third in their division and were the only team to defeat the eventual league winners this year.

“Dundalk is through to the semi-final of the Cup, which will be a home game played in Dundalk Tennis Club. If they win that match, it’s onwards to a big showdown in Fitzwilliam club in Dublin. Fingers crossed.

“We would love to see people come to the club to support the team and we also want to open the doors up to anyone who would like to try their hand at squash.

“There is a club night on Friday’s from 6pm for anyone who can play a bit already. We will be starting up some beginners’ nights on Wednesdays starting soon and there is also junior coaching on Sunday mornings from 10am.

“Anyone who is interested can give the club a call and they will be able to put them in touch with some of the squash members to arrange getting in for a hit.”

For further details contact 042 9335327 or email info@dundalkracketsclub.com

Pictured above: The Dundalk Squash Team. Back row from left: John White, Arthur Daly, Benny O’Sullivan, Marcin Semeniuk, Graham Woods. Front row from left: John Joe Daly, Brian Lynch, David Kinahan, Andy Fleming.