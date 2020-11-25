Dundalk Famine Road set to be cleared this weekend

The Dundalk Famine road will be getting cleared this Saturday morning.

The Dundalk Famine Graveyard Association have been planning on ways of getting the lane cleared since it hasn’t been done in two years and has become impassable in places along the lane.

Dundalk Famine Graveyard Association would like to thank the farmer who will be clearing the lane for taking time out of his busy schedule to get this road opened.

This is a great opportunity for people to visit the graveyard via the Ardee road at the Hoarding on the Ardee road or via Killally (A91E76N) Graveyard signposted beside brown lane gate or via Macardles Brewery .

The Dundalk Famine road was the road used to bring bodies from the workhouse to the famine graveyard at Killally.

The Dundalk Famine Graveyard was opened in 1850 and closed in the 1900’s. It’s also believed the last burial was in 1955.