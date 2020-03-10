Dundalk FC announce signing of Nathan Oduwa

Dundalk FC have announced the signing of 24-year-old attacker Nathan Oduwa.

A graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Oduwa, who will wear the number 17 jersey, has also experienced football in Scotland, Slovenia, Denmark and Israel and is a former England and Nigeria underage international.

“Nathan is someone we have tracked for a while,” said Dundalk manager Vinny Perth. “He trained with us last week and we were really impressed with him. He can play left-wing, right-wing and we also feel he could operate as a centre forward.

“Career-wise, he probably made a couple of wrong decisions over the past couple of years but he’s got real pedigree and this is the first time he has felt at home in a group for a long time.

“He’s had loads of options and he has been to lots of different clubs over the past few months but this felt more like a home move for him. It’s an opportunity for him to rebuild his career.”

Born in London on March 5th, 1996, Oduwa came through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, signing a pro-deal with the club in July 2012.

During his time at White Hart Lane, he represented England at U17, U18 and U20 level before featuring four times for Nigeria’s U23 side in the build-up to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

His first taste of senior football came during a loan spell at Luton Town and another loan spell at Rangers followed where he scored his first senior goal in a 4-0 win over Dumbarton.

Oduwa then spent time at Colchester United and Peterborough United before he left Tottenham to join Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana in February 2017.

He played 18 times for The Dragons, scoring two goals, before moving to Danish club Vejle Boldklub in September 2018 where he teamed up with current Dundalk midfielder Sean Murray.

His stay in Denmark was short-lived, however, and just four months later he was on his way to Israel to sign for top-flight side Hapoel Hadera but he spent just five months there and departed last summer.

He subsequently spent time on trial at a number of clubs, including Swansea City, before learning of Dundalk’s interest early in the new year.

“My agent told me to come over and have a look at Dundalk and I was surprised at the standard and the facilities, to be honest,” Oduwa told dundalkfc.com.

“In England, they don’t really talk about the League of Ireland too much but the gym facilities, changing rooms and canteen here are of European standard.

“I’m only 24 but I’ve travelled to a lot of places and I’ve learned a lot,” he added. “The world of football can be very cut-throat and players like to have security and be somewhere where they are happy to play and express themselves and I feel like I have that at Dundalk. I’m just raring to go now.”

