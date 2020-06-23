Dundalk FC announced signing of US international Joshua Gatt

Dundalk FC have concluded a deal to sign American winger Joshua Gatt, pending international clearance.

The 28-year-old, who featured in the pre-season friendly against Longford Town in February, has signed a short-term deal with the SSE Airtricity League champions.

A native of Michigan, Gatt joined the Orange County Blue Stars, a side that played exhibition games in Europe hoping to catch the eye of scouts, when he was a teenager.

Austrian side SC Rheindorf Altach subsequently made him and offer and at the age of 19, he spent half a season in the Bundesliga, scoring five goals in 14 games.

A move to Molde followed in January 2011 and under the guidance of current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Gatt helped the club to the Norwegian title in 2011 and 2012.

Gatt made his debut for the USA in a friendly against Russia in 2012 but his time in Scandinavia was marred by a host of serious knee injuries and after playing just seven times in three seasons between 2014 and 2016, he returned stateside.

Spells at Minnesota United, Colorado Rapids and Detroit City followed but after seeing his wife battle cancer, he rejoined SC Rheindorf Altach for a short spell before going back to the USA in May 2019.

Gatt spent time at Oriel Park earlier this year, playing 69 minutes in the friendly with Longford Town in February, and after spending two weeks in isolation following his arrival from the USA earlier this month, he rejoined the squad this week.