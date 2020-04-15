Dundalk FC boss Perth criticises manner of approach for Higgins

Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth last night confirmed that the FAI had made an approachh for his assistant Ruaidhri Higgins and criticised the manner of the approach.

The 35-year-old, who won a league title as a player with the club in 2014, has been Perth’s assistant at Oriel Park for the past 16 months.

Speaking to DundalkFC.com, the Dundalk boss voiced his frustration that a key member of his backroom team was on the verge of leaving the club despite being under contract until the end of the season.

“It’s disappointing that a member of staff that I rate so highly has been approached to move elsewhere,” said Perth.

“The manner in which the approach was conducted is something that I’m not happy about and I will leave that with our board of directors and the FAI to deal with.

“I feel very strongly about protecting our staff and players and the board have been exceptional with this since I took over. We have people under contract and those contracts need to be honoured and respected.”

Higgins is expected to become part of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s new backroom team and Perth acknowledged that it was a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for the Limavady man.

“We fully understand that this is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri,” he said. “I have always said that to win a league title you need league winning staff and I have definitely had that. He has played a key part in our success.

“My job now is to protect Dundalk FC and I have time on my side to make whatever decisions need to be made over the next couple of weeks.”