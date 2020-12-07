Dundalk FC celebrate FAI Cup success against Shamrock Rovers

Celebrations went on long into the night for Dundalk FC supporters after the side’s FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side ensured there was once again silverware coming back to the town with a superb display that saw them emerged 4-2 victors after extra-time.

Despite dominating large parts of the first half, a Graham Burke free kick which Gary Rogers turned away was about as close to Rovers came to taking the lead before the break.

They were ahead however four minutes into the second half when Aaron Greene was allowed to head home unmarked at the back post after Lee Grace had flicked on Jack Byrne’s corner.

Dundalk responded in style with David McMillan scoring the first of three goals on 69 minutes when he drilled a shot past Alan Mannus off the inside of the post.

The striker then put his side 2-1 ahead on 72 minutes when he converted a penalty after Liam Scales had pulled down Daniel Cleary in the box.

Rovers would level two minutes later though with Roberto Lopes rising highest to head home another Byrne corner.

Dundalk would go 3-2 ahead in the 111th minute of extra-time when Sean Hoare’s shot in a crowded penalty area found its way to the net with the aid of a deflection.

McMillan then wrapped up the win three minutes from the end when he was sent clear by Daniel Kelly before shooting past Mannus to complete his hat-trick.

Afterwards Dundalk captain Chris Shields lifted the Cup with the side later returning to the Market Square where they were greeted by several hundred supporters.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien (Lee Grace HT), Roberto Lopes, Liam Scales; Ronan Finn (Rhys Marshall 83), Sean Kavanagh (Danny Lafferty 83), Aaron McEneff, Dylan Watts (Greg Bolger 83), Jack Byrne, Graham Burke; Aaron Greene (Dean Williams HT ET).

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Brian Gartland (Sean Hoare HT ET), Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle; Sean Gannon (Darragh Leahy 96), Cameron Dummigan, Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett (Jordan Flores 87), Michael Duffy (Daniel Kelly 111), Patrick McEleney (John Mountney 96); David McMillan.

Referee: Robert Harvey.