Dundalk FC come from behind to see off Longford Town

Dundalk FC came from behind to beat Longford Town 2-1 in a friendly at Oriel Park last night.

Sam Verdon had given the visitors the lead after just 3 minutes but the home side equalised eight minutes before half-time when Patrick Hoban turned in Michael Duffy pass.

Duffy (pictured above) then proved to be the match winner on 79 minutes when he cut in from the right to fire past Luke Dennison.

Dundalk had been due to face Celtic in a friendly match at Celtic Park on Saturday but their place now looks like it will be taken by Derry City with Vinny Perth’s side unable to travel due to Scotland not being included on the Government’s Green List this morning.

Dundalk: Rogers, Gannon, Cleary, Boyle, Massey, Shields, Sloggett, Colovic, Flores, Duffy, Hoban. Subs used: Corcoran, Dogan, McEleney, Leahy, D Kelly, Hanratty, Kilkenny.