Dundalk FC confirm departure of Joshua Gatt

Dundalk FC have confirmed that American Joshua Gatt has left the club.

After spending time at Oriel Park in pre-season, the 29-year-old returned to Ireland in the summer, penning a short-term deal with the Lilywhites.

The former USA international made three appearances for the club with his lone start coming in the 4-0 defeat against Shamrock Rovers in September.

The club said: “Everybody at Dundalk FC would like to thank Joshua for his efforts at the club and we wish him all of the very best for the future.”