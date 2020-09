Dundalk FC have confirmed that Thursday night’s Europa League second qualifying round tie with Inter Club Escaldes will be streamed live from Andorra, free of charge.

The game will be shown live on the Dundalk FC Facebook page and also on the LAOLA1TV OTT Platform.

Coverage from the Estadi Comunal Andorra la Vella will get underway at 6.20pm Irish time ahead of kick-off at 6.30pm.