Dundalk FC continue to search for a first win post-lockdown

Dundalk FC’s search for a first post-lockdown win continued at Oriel Park last night following a 2-2 draw with Waterford FC.

It looked like Vinny Perth’s side were heading to a second straight defeat after goals in either half from Matthew Smith and Kurtis Byrne had put the visitors in the ascendancy but late headers from Patrick Hoban and Daniel Cleary at least ensured the champions escaped with a point.

The result means that Dundalk have taken just two points from a possible nine since the league restarted on July 31st and could be 10 points adrift of Shamrock Rovers with just 10 games to go if the league leaders beat St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday afternoon.

Of more immediate concern is the side’s form going into Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier against Slovenian side NK Celje in Hungary.

The home side fell behind on 24 minutes when Smith collected a pass from Tyreke Wilson to cut onto his right foot and slot past Gary Rogers.

Waterford then doubled their advantage in the 50th minute when former Lilywhite Byrne fired in off the left hand post from 20 yards out.

It looked at that stage as though John Sheridan’s side were destined for the win but the game turned on 78 minutes when the visitors were reduced to 10 men after Ali Coote picked up a second yellow card.

With five minutes Dundalk had a goal back as Hoban headed in his seventh of the season from Sean Murray’s cross.

Cleary then equalised with a glancing header from another Murray corner in the first minute of stoppage time and could well have even won it for his side after that when he rattled the crossbar with another header before Tadgh Ryan denied Sean Gannon from the follow up.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Sean Hoare, Dane Massey (Nathan Oduwa HT); Chris Shields, John Mountney (Sean Murray 27); Stefan Colovic (Joshua Gatt HT), Patrick McEleney (Will Patching 70), Michael Duffy (David McMillan HT); Patrick Hoban.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy (Tadgh Ryan 43); Sam Bone, Jake Davidson, Robbie McCourt; Oluwatunmise Sobowale, Ali Coote, Robert Weir, Tyreke Wilson, Matthew Smith; Kurtis Byrne (Will Fitzgerald 82), Michael O’Connor.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath).