Dundalk FC double at SSE Airtricity/SWAI awards

Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Personality of the Year with Gary Rogers named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Lilywhites boss Perth picked up the coveted award at a ceremony in Dublin tonight, succeeding his predecessor Stephen Kenny in the process.

Perth saw off competition from his players Sean Gannon and Chris Shields as well as Bohemian FC manager Keith Long and Shamrock Rovers duo Jack Byrne and Stephen Bradley to win the award for the first time.

It follows a campaign which saw Dundalk FC win the Premier Division title, the EA Sports Cup, the President’s Cup and the Unite the Union Champions Cup.

The 43-year-old also won the PFAI Manager of the Year award before Christmas.

Dundalk FC goalkeeper Gary Rogers was also named the Goalkeeper of the Year award on the night, pipping Alan Mannus of Shamrock Rovers and James Talbot of Bohemian FC.