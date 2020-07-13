Dundalk FC drawn at home to Waterford FC in FAI Cup first round

Dundalk FC will face Waterford FC in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

The draw for the first round was made this afternoon with Vinny Perth’s side one of just six teams not to receive a bye to the second round.

As well as Dundalk v Waterford, Finn Harps will also host St Patrick’s Athletic while Cork City will face Longford Town at Turner’s Cross.

With no non-league sides in this year’s competition, the remaining 13 other League of Ireland sides all received byes.

Dates for the first round have yet to be revealed.