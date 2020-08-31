Dundalk FC drawn to face Andorran champions in Europa League qualifiers

Dundalk FC have been drawn to face Andorran champions Inter Club d’Escalades in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The pairing is a favourable one for the club’s new interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli given the Andorrans were the only unseeded team in their section whom they could have drawn.

While Dundalk have been drawn away for the fixture on Thursday September 17th, it is likely that the game will have to be played at a neutral venue as Andorra is not on the Irish Government’s Green List.

Full details on the venue and scheduled for the game will be made in due course.