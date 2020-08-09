Dundalk FC drawn to face Slovenian champions in Champions League

Dundalk FC have been drawn to face Slovenian champions NK Celje in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

The game will take place on August 18th or 19th with exact fixture details still to be confirmed.

As Slovenia is not on the Government’s Green List it remains to be seen where the game will take in Celje or at a neutral venue.

This year’s ties will be played over one leg due to Covid-19.

Vinny Perth’s side will be hoping to turn their form around before the game having taken just one point from a possible six since the season restarted. They host Waterford FC twice this week at Oriel Park, in the FAI Cup on Tuesday and in the league on Friday.