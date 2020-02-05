Dundalk FC end pre-season with a defeat as Longford snatch late win

Dundalk FC rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Longford Town at Oriel Park last night.

An 89th minute Dylan Grimes goal gave the First Division side a morale-boosting victory in a game which the home side will rue a series of missed chances.

Georgie Kelly had a number of good opportunities in the first half with Lee Steacy denying him at close range before he curled an effort just wide.

Cammy Smith did have the ball in the net just before half-time but his strike was ruled out for a hand ball.

Replacement goalkeeper Luke Dennison then denied Kelly once again on the restart before Joe Gorman rattled the crossbar with a long range effort for Longford.

American trialist Joe Gatt also went close for Dundalk before departing with a knee injury before Jamie Wynne had a goalbound effort blocked by his own team-mate Greg Sloggett.

Longford then grabbed the win a minute from the end when Dennison’s long punt forward was miscalculated by Dundalk goalkeeper Gabriel Sava, allowing Grimes to nip in and apply the finish.

Next up for Dundalk is the President’s Cup final against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday at 3pm in Oriel Park.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers (Gabriel Sava 84); Sean Gannon, Andy Boyle, Daniel Cleary (Andrew Quinn 84), Darragh Leahy (Mark Hanratty 68); Patrick McEleney (Val Adedokun 76), Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields (Ronan Kilkenny 84); Josh Gatt (Jamie Wynne 69), Georgie Kelly, Cammy Smith (Michael Duffy 46). Subs not used: Jamie Barry.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy (Luke Dennison 46); Eric Abulu (Joe Manley 46), Dylan Hand (Dylan Grimes), Dean Zambra (Jack Doherty 60), Joe Gorman; Aodh Dervin (Matthew O’Brien 60), Rob Manley (Aaron McCabe 75), Niall Barnes, Karl Chambers (Thomas McLaughlin 82); Dean Byrne (Sam Verdon 60), James English (Adam Evans 46). Subs not used: Uli Keller.