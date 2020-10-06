Dundalk FC fixtures re-arranged due to Europa League involvement

The FAI have confirmed a number of fixture changes for Dundalk FC due to the club’s involvement in this season’s Europa League group stages.

The SSE Airtricity League game with Cork City at Turner’s Cross, which was postponed due to the Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol recently, will take place next Tuesday October 13th at 7.45pm. The game will be shown on the WatchLOI platform.

The SSE Airtricity League game with Waterford at the RSC, which was originally scheduled for October 24th, will now take place on Sunday, October 25th at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the club’s final SSE Airtricity League fixture of the season, at home to Sligo Rovers, which was originally scheduled for October 30th, will now take place on Sunday, November 1st at 7.30pm.