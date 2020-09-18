Dundalk FC given home tie in Europa League play-offs if they get that far

Dundalk FC will have a home tie in the play-offs of the Europa League if they can overcome Sheriff Tiraspol in the third qualifying round in Moldova on Thursday.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side will face either KÍ Klaksvík from the Faroe Islands or FC Dinamo Tbilisi of Georgia on October 1st for a place in the group stages if they get that far.

Last night Dundalk overcame Andorran champions Inter Club Escalades in the second qualifying round with a 1-0 win courtesy of a David McMillan goal.