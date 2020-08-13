Dundalk FC given long trip to face Cobh Ramblers in FAI Cup

Dundalk FC face a lengthy trip to face Cobh Ramblers in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup later this month.

Vinny Perth’s side booked their place in the next round of the competition with a 1-0 win over Waterford FC on Tuesday night.

Their reward is a trip to St Colman’s Park on the weekend of August 30th to face Stuart Ashton’s First Division side.

The sides also met in the competition last season in Cork when Georgie Kelly’s goal helped Dundalk to a 1-0 win.

Dundalk FC are next in action on Friday night when they host Waterford FC in the league at Oriel Park.