Dundalk FC goalkeeper raises €2,800 for Jack & Jill Foundation

Dundalk FC goalkeeper Gary Rogers has raised €2,820 for the Jack and Jill Foundation after donating two of his most treasured jerseys from the club’s famous 2016 campaign.

The 38-year-old’s match-worn jersey from the Champions League Play-Off Round second-leg tie against Legia Warsaw at the Polish Army Stadium raised €1,200 for the children’s charity.

After a tense auction that went to the wire, the winning bid was submitted right on the deadline by Dundalk supporter – and former Lilywhites back up ‘keeper – Johnny Foran.

“It has been brilliant,” Rogers told dundalkfc.com.

“The auction built up nicely during the week and the bids started really flying in on the last day. In the end, it was happening so fast I almost couldn’t keep up with it. Johnny timed his run well!”

Rogers also raffled his 2016 league winning jersey on a GoFundMe page which saw 87 donors raise a total of €1,620. Verona Lennon’s name was pulled out of the hat in a live draw that took place on Gary’s Instagram page.

“It’s great that both of the jerseys have gone to Dundalk supporters,” said Rogers.

“We all know the Lennon’s are massive Dundalk fans and the league winning jersey is going to a brilliant home there.”

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation offers support and in-home nursing services to help children under the age of five who have a significant neurodevelopmental delay. After bumping into a neighbour, Gary decided that was the charity for him.

“My neighbour Tracy Farrell and her husband John have two kids the same age as my own. Their daughter Willow requires 24-hour care and Tracy does a lot of work for Jack and Jill. It’s a brilliant cause and it’s nice to be able to help somebody out in my locality.”

Another fundraiser, organised by Lilywhites manager Vinny Perth, has raised over €2,100 for RehabCare. Donors will be entered into a draw for Vinny’s 2019 league winners’ medal which will take place on Wednesday. In total, the three initiatives have raised over €8,000 – and counting – for various charities and groups.

“People deserve huge credit for that,” said Rogers”, “especially with the circumstances that people are in at the minute. Now is the time that charities really need money and people have really gone the extra mile to help out.”