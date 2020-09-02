Dundalk FC granted permission to travel to Andorra for Europa League tie

Dundalk FC have been granted permission by the Irish Government to travel to Andorra for their Europa League second qualifying round tie with Inter Club d’Escalades later this month.

The game will take place at the Estadi Comunal in Andorra on Thursday September 17th at 6.30pm.

It had been expected the game would take place in a neutral country due to the fact that Andorra is not on the Government Green List.

However an update last night from the club said: “We will travel in a UEFA bubble after receiving a derogation from the Government to play in a non green-list country.”

Should Dundalk FC beat the Andorran champions they will face Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova away in the third qualifying round.

The club has also confirmed the departures of first team coach John Gill and assistant manager Alan Reynolds from Oriel Park. The pair had worked under former boss Vinny Perth but will not be part of new interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli’s backroom team.