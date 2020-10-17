Dundalk FC held at home by Bohemian FC

Dundalk FC were held to a scoreless draw in their meeting with second placed Bohemian FC at Oriel Park last night.

The result leaves Filippo Giovagnoli’s side in third place in the table.

Bohs had the best chance of the first half when Andre Wright fired wide inside the opening five minutes.

Dundalk’s best opening came 10 minutes into the second half when Michael Duffy fired a shot across the face of goal.

Goalkeepers Gary Rogers and James Talbot made good saves after that to deny Keith Ward and Patrick Hoban respectively.

Dundalk now travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Monday to face Derry City.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Cameron Dummigan; Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett; Daniel Kelly (Nathan Oduwa 51) (Stefan Colovic 75), Patrick McEleney (Sean Murray 65), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban. Subs not used: Aaron McCarey, Jordan Flores, David McMillan, Andy Boyle.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Michael Barker, Paddy Kirk, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley, Conor Levingstone; Promise Omochere, Keith Ward (Danny Mandroiu 74), Danny Grant; Andre Wright. Subs not used: Stephen McGuinness, Dinny Corcoran, Ross Tierney, JJ Lunney, Evan Ferguson, Jack Moylan.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).