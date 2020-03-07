Dundalk FC hit Finn Harps for four to get back to winning ways

Dundalk FC bounced back from the previous week’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers by recording their biggest win of the season to date when they beat Finn Harps 4-0 in Ballybofey last night.

Vinny Perth’s side hit the front inside the opening three minutes through Patrick Hoban.

They then doubled their lead on 37 minutes when Michael Duffy fired in the rebound after Daniel Kelly had struck the crossbar from Duffy’s initial lay-off.

Hoban made it 3-0 six minutes into the second half after finishing from close range after Dane Massey’s volley had been saved.

Greg Sloggett then completed the scoring late on with his first goal for the club.

Next up for Dundalk is a home game against St Patrick’s Athletic in Oriel Park on Friday night.

Finn Harps: McGinley; McEleney (Coyle, ht), Sadiki, Todd; Webster, R Harkin (G Harkin, 68), Connolly, Russell; McNamee; O’Sullivan (Cretaro, 77), Kogler.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Cleary, Hoare, Massey; D Kelly (Colovic, 71), Sloggett, Shields, Duffy; Hoban (G Kelly, 79), Smith (McEleney, 76).

Referee: Rob Harvey.