Dundalk FC hit with €50,000 fine by UEFA for ‘shadow coaching’

Dundalk FC have been fined €50,000 by UEFA for interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli being on the sideline during Europa League matches despite not having the necessary qualifications.

The Italian does not have a Pro Licence but was on the sideline for the club’s opening Group B matches before being banned prior to last week’s 3-1 defeat against Rapid Vienna in Dublin.

UEFA have now banned Giovagnoli for Thursday’s game against Molde and the match against Arsenal in the Aviva next week as well as fined the club €50,000.

They say Dundalk FC have violated the ‘general principles of conduct’ by not having a head coach that ticks the boxes.

Shane Keegan does have a Pro Licence and has been listed on the team sheet for games but it was clear that Giovagnoli was calling the shots from the sideline and UEFA have termed the offence as ‘shadow coaching’.