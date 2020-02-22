Dundalk FC hold off Shels fightback to make it two wins from two

Dundalk FC made it two wins from two with a hard fought 2-1 win away to Shelbourne at Tolka Park last night.

The game was played in wet and windy conditions which made free flowing football most difficult.

Despite this it was Vinny Perth’s side who took the lead on 18 minutes when Michael Duffy’s corner was flicked on at the near post by Dane Massey, allowing Andy Boyle to steal in for the easiest of finishes at the back post.

Dundalk then doubled their advantage two minutes before half-time when Patrick Hoban headed past Jack Brady from another Duffy delivery.

Shelbourne upped the ante in the second half and pulled a goal back in some fashion on 56 minutes when Gary Deegan picked the ball up on the edge of the box before rifling a superb left foot shot past Gary Rogers off the inside of the post.

Shels did go close to an equaliser late on but Rogers was superb in saving from Karl Sheppard as Dundalk held out for the victory.

No winning Premier Division return for Shelbourne as Dundalk take the points at Tolka Park on a 2-1 scoreline. watch the goals @SoccRepublic #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/F3nixjmV4O — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 21, 2020

The champions now have a quick turnaround ahead of their next game at home to Cork City in Oriel Park on Monday night.

SHELBOURNE: Jack Brady; Daniel O’Reilly, Aidan Friel, Luke Byrne, Alex O’Hanlon; Gary Deegan (Ryan Brennan 75), Georgie Poynton (Sean Quinn 71); Karl Sheppard, Jaze Kabia, Aaron Dobbs (Shane Farrell 58); Ciaran Kilduff.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Jordan Flores (Darragh Leahy 89); Cammy Smith (Daniel Kelly 58), Greg Sloggett, Michael Duffy (Brian Gartland 85); Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Damien MacGraith