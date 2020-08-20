Dundalk FC humbled by Celje as costly errors lead to Champions League exit

Dundalk FC’s Champions League journey was ended at the first hurdle in Hungary last night after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Slovenian champions NK Celje.

While the result flattered Dario Kosic’s side, it raised further question marks about a Dundalk side which has underperformed in recent weeks.

Dundalk had started well with Brian Gartland going close to giving them an 18th minute lead with a header that flashed just over.

However they fell behind two minutes before the break in hugely sloppy fashion when a loose ball was seized upon by Luka Kerin, who outpaced Gartland to slot to the net.

While Celje had their chances in the second half, it was largely Dundalk who dominated with Jordan Flores, Michael Duffy and Darragh Leahy all going close before Patrick Hoban struck the woodwork with six minutes to go.

Dundalk continued to push for an equaliser but shot themselves in the foot two minutes from the end when a loose pass from Sean Hoare allowed Celje captain Mitja Lotric to break before teeing up Dario Vizinger for a simple tap-in.

The Slovenians then added a third deep in stoppage time when substitute Filip Dangubić turned the ball in at the second attempt from close range after Gary Rogers failed to push clear a free kick.

Dundalk’s European journey isn’t over just yet with a Europa League second round qualifier to come next month but it will be difficult for the side to rejuvenate their season after this.

Vinny Perth’s side are in action again on Saturday when they face Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

NK Celje: Matjaž Rozman; Advan Kadušić, Žan Zaletel, Josip Čalušić, Denis Marandici; Lan Štravs, Matic Vrbanec (Nino Pungaršek 86); Luka Kerin, Mitja Lotrič, Ivan Božić (Jakob Novak 82); Dario Vizinger (Filip Dangubić 93). Subs not used: Metod Jurhar, Dušan Stojinović, Amadej Brecl, Rok Štraus.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland (Nathan Oduwa 76), Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields (David McMillan 82), Jordan Flores (Sean Murray 69); Stefan Colovic, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban. Subs not used: Aaron McCarey, John Mountney, Daniel Cleary, Daniel Kelly.

Referee: Vitor Fernandes Ferreira (Portugal).