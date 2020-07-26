Dundalk FC launch appeal for information on whereabouts of Harry Taaffe

Dundalk FC have issued an appeal seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of the club’s popular groundsman and videographer, Harry Taaffe.

Harry left his home at 10am on Saturday and has not been in contact with anyone since then. He was driving a white Peugeot Expert van, with an 06 LH 11318 reg.

Dundalk FC are appealing to supporters to share the appeal and said if anyone has any information to urgently contact them through their social media channels.