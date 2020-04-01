Dundalk FC launch GoFundMe campaign in aid of our ‘Frontline Heroes’

Dundalk FC have set up a GoFundMe campaign to show their support and appreciate to the Frontline Heroes currently battling against Covid-19.

The club are encouraging fans to donate whatever they can to the fund with all those who do so being entered into a draw to win John Mountney’s signed jersey from the club’ memorable Europa League run in 2016.

Writing on the club website, Dundalk FC said: “Everyone at Dundalk FC would like to show our support and appreciation of the ‘Frontline Heroes’ who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.

“With that in mind, we have set up a GoFundMe campaign where all funds raised will support the men and women who are taking on the virus in Co Louth and hospitals around the country.

“We know that this is a tough time for many people who have lost their jobs in the past couple of weeks. With that in mind, we would like to give something back to those who donate.

“When the target is met, every person who makes a donation will be entered into a draw for a 2016 Europa League matchday shirt, donated by John Mountney, and signed by every member of that history-making squad.

“Any donation, large or small, would be greatly appreciated at this time and we encourage fans from every League of Ireland club to get involved.”

You can make a donation here.