Dundalk FC launch new official membership scheme

Dundalk FC have launched a new official membership scheme.

The aim of the scheme is to grow and improve the relationship between the club, its supporters and the local community.

For a monthly subscription of €15, members will receive exclusive access to digital content on the new Dundalk FC Patreon page that will bring them closer to everything that happens at Oriel Park. On top of that, members will also receive a host of benefits from the club and selected community partners.

Members Only Content includes:

Since I Was Young : A new, official Dundalk FC podcast.

: A new, official Dundalk FC podcast. Inside Oriel : Behind-the-scenes footage, insight and interviews.

: Behind-the-scenes footage, insight and interviews. Glory Nights : A look back at some of our most famous games.

: A look back at some of our most famous games. Magic Moments : Supporters relive their magical moments from the terraces.

: Supporters relive their magical moments from the terraces. Player Insight : Famous players tell their story of a famous game or season.

: Famous players tell their story of a famous game or season. Retro Game of the Month : Highlights from the archives.

: Highlights from the archives. One-On-One : Lengthy sit-down interviews with the current squad.

: Lengthy sit-down interviews with the current squad. Great Goals Retold : A look back at some memorable goals.

: A look back at some memorable goals. The Numbers Game : Our new quiz where the players go head-to-head.

: Our new quiz where the players go head-to-head. Full Digital Library Access

*More content will be added when the current restrictions around COVID-19 are eased.

What are the other benefits?

Dundalk FC Membership Card and Certificate

Members sign-up pack includes:

– DFC Snood

– DFC Scarf

– DFC Personalised Mug

– DFC Snood – DFC Scarf – DFC Personalised Mug 10% discount in the Dundalk FC Club Shop.

Discount offers at selected community partners.

Free monthly Dundalk FC surprise.

Monthly members draw.

Monthly members newsletter.

Exclusive access to members events.

*More benefits will be added when the current restrictions around COVID-19 are eased.

Further details and sign up can be made at www.patreon.com/dundalkfc