Dundalk FC left to rue a missed opportunity in Vienna

Dundalk FC missed out on a big opportunity to take their first points in this year’s Europa League after going down 4-3 away to Rapid Wien in Austria last night.

aximilian Hofmann and Yusuf Demir ensured it would be a fruitless trip to the Austrian capital for Filippo Giovagnoli’s side by each striking inside the final four minutes.

David McMillan’s 82nd-minute penalty had looked set to earn the Irish side a share of the spoils after goals from Kelvin Arase and Dejan Ljubicic overturned Pat Hoban’s early headed opener.

During a hectic end to the contest, substitute McMillan pulled another goal back from the spot deep into added time but it was too late to search for an equaliser.

The visitors got off to a dream start when Chris Shields’ looped ball into the box was headed to the net by Patrick Hoban despite Paul Gartler getting a hand to it.

Dietmar Kühbauer’s side would then level on 22 minutes when captain Dejan Ljubičić’s shot from range flashed over Aaron McCarey to the roof of the net.

Both sides had big chances after that but it would take until the 79th minute for the next goal to arrive with Kelvin Arase heading to a virtually empty net after McCarey failed to push clear Thorsten Schick’s shot from an acute angle.

Dundalk were thrown a lifeline, however, when Mario Sonnleitner tripped substitute David McMillan in the box two minutes later with the striker dispatching the penalty to make it 2-2.

They then passed up a great chance to take the lead five minutes later when Greg Sloggett headed agonisingly wide from a corner.

That miss was to prove costly as Maximilian Hofmann headed the Austrians in front two minutes later after McCarey came for Stojković’s cross and failed to get there.

They were then caught on the break in the 90th minute with Demir firing across the hapless keeper to the bottom right hand corner.

McMillan would add a consolation from the penalty spot in the 96th minute but there was no time to search for a leveller.

Rapid Wien: Gartler, Stojković, Hofmann, Barać (Sonnleitner 54); Schick, Ljubičić, Knasmüllner (Demir 72), Petrovič (Grahovac 72), Ullmann; Kara, Arase.

Dundalk: McCarey; Hoare, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy (Dummigan 65); Shields, Flores (Murray 76); Gannon (Mountney 65), Sloggett, Duffy (Oduwa 72); Hoban (McMillan 76).