Dundalk FC legend Keely to close bar in Lanzarote

Dundalk FC legend Dermot Keely has announced that he is to close his bar in Lanzarote when the current Covid-19 restrictions come to an end.

Keely, who won honours with the Lilywhites both as a player and manager, opened the pub in Puerto Del Carmen two years ago with his wife Jane Martin.

Keely’s Bar was frequented by many from Dundalk since then but the couple revealed via Facebook yesterday that it would not be re-opening when the lockdown on the Canary Island is lifted.

Jane said: “As everyone knows, these are very difficult times, who would have imagined last year that the whole world would be closed down.

“Here in Beautiful Lanzarote we start our 6th week of total lockdown today, and it is now extended to 10th May. Very strict here with No walks, cycling or beach. I’m sure lovers of Lanzarote have seen pictures of a deserted Puerto del Carmen.

“When this is over, it will be a very different Lanzarote and I think unfortunately some bars, restaurants will not reopen.

“Dermot and I will not be opening Keely”s bar again, we have had 2 wonderful years and met some of the nicest people, people called in and supported us, people that knew us, or knew people that did. The League of Ireland family have been amazing, from all around the country, supporters, players and even referees! The stories and how people remember Dermot playing, managing or kicking people have been brilliant. The jerseys, pictures and programmes are very precious.

“The Shinners haven’t let us down, as if they would! Friends and comrades from across the 32 counties have called, talked (we are good at that) had opinions and political chats. There’s been a few sing songs – Derry people in particular have been great for a song and I treasure Cara McGuinness singing Grace, and we won’t forget Enda and the Boys from the County Armagh!

“We will still be here in Lanzarote and really hope if any of you are coming over to contact us, we can have a drink with you now!!

“We have all the jerseys etc and if anyone would like something back please let me know (Jim Atkinson I have yours, it’s very special)

“Lastly a big thanks to the people of Dundalk, the supporters who have been amazing and always called in and sent everyone they knew into us

“There are too many to mention, but all of you have given us great memories and new friends.

“C’mon the Town 🇮🇪⚽🇮🇪⚽

“Dermot and Jane.”