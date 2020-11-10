Dundalk FC limp over the line to take European spot despite Sligo defeat

Dundalk FC limped over the line into Europe despite going down 2-0 to Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park last night.

While the defeat was another disappointment for Filippo Giovagnoli’s side, Finn Harps’ victory over Waterford FC in Ballybofey ensured the Lilywhites finish third in the table.

This was another forgettable display from the home side however who fell behind to another error on 10 minutes when Jesse Devers’ cross from the right deceived Gary Rogers and found its way into the top corner of the net.

Dundalk struggled to break down Sligo after that and when chances did come about Ed McGinty was equal to them with the Sligo goalkeeper pulling off a superb stop to deny Brian Gartland just before the break.

Liam Buckley’s side ensured the victory which gives them a chance of joining Dundalk in the Europa League next season in the 96th minute when Ronan Coughlan profited from more slack defending to fire past Rogers from just outside the box. They will now take a European spot if they either win the FAI Cup themselves or the three teams who finished above them do likewise.

Ronan Coughlan makes it 2-0 for @sligorovers against @DundalkFC and the Bit O Red are in line for European football in 2021 #WATCHLOI #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/qh5UUIdbWP — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 9, 2020

Dundalk are next in action in the Cup when they travel to face Bohemian FC on Friday November 20th.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Cameron Dummigan; Greg Sloggett, Jordan Flores (John Mountney 74); Stefan Colovic, Sean Murray (Sean Gannon HT), Nathan Oduwa; Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 45+2). Subs not used: Aaron McCarey, Darragh Leahy, Jamie Wynne, Andy Boyle.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Regan Donelon (Alex Cooper 64); David Cawley, Niall Morahan (Will Seymore 79); Jesse Devers, Ryan De Vries, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe; Ronan Coughlan. Subs not used: Luke McNicholas, Danny Kane, Darragh Noone, Darren Collins, Sigitas Olberkis.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).