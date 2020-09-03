Dundalk FC matches re-arranged for second half of the season

Dundalk FC’s SSE Airtricity League match away to Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium which was due to take place this Friday has been re-arranged for Monday October 19th.

The game was postponed last week following international call-ups for a number of Derry City players to the Northern Ireland U21 squad.

Dundalk’s game against Cork City, originally fixed for Friday September 18th, has also been moved to Sunday September 20th at 5pm. This comes three days after the club’s trip to Andorra to face Inter Club d’Escalades in the Europa League qualifiers.

Other changes to the schedule will see Dundalk face Finn Harps at Oriel Park on Sunday October 4th at 5pm while the home tie against Bohemian FC on Friday October 16th will now take place at 5.45pm.

The game against Waterford FC at the RSC has also been moved to Saturday October 24th at 7.45pm.

The draw for the FAI Cup quarter-finals will take place on Friday September 18th with the games due to take place on the week ending Sunday November 15th.