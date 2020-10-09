Dundalk FC name squad for Europa League group stages

Dundalk FC have named their squad for the Europa League group stage campaign which gets underway against Molde FK at Tallaght Stadium on October 22nd.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s 23-man panel includes midfielder Jordan Flores, who played no part in the qualifying rounds against Inter Club Escaldes, Sheriff Tiraspol and KI Klaksvik, but Will Patching and Josh Gatt both miss out, as does the injured Dane Massey.

“When I arrived, Jordan was coming back from an injury and little by little he has been getting his form back,” explained Giovagnoli.

“He is a good player and he has different characteristics to the midfielders I have. He has been doing really good in practice and I have made my decisions based on what has been happening on the field.”

Teenager Jamie Wynne, who was part of the squad for the trip to Moldova and the playoff win over KI, is named on List B which includes players born on or after January 1st, 1998 who have been eligible to play for the club for an uninterrupted period of two years after their 15th birthday.

UEFA rules state that a club can register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season but the list must be submitted no later than midnight the day before a match.

“There are a couple of rules that didn’t help us but players are professional and have to accept the decisions,” said Giovagnoli. “I have to bring 22 players and the 22 players I picked are the ones who I think are the best options for the club.”

Five substitutions will be permitted in each Europa League game this season, which means an extended 23-matchday squad can be named.

Dundalk FC Europa League Squad

Goalkeepers: Gary Rogers, Aaron McCarey, Jimmy Corcoran.

Defenders: Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy, Daniel Cleary, Cameron Dummigan, Andy Boyle.

Midfielders: Chris Shields, Jordan Flores, John Mountney, Greg Sloggett, Patrick McEleney, Sean Murray, Stefan Colovic, Daniel Kelly.

Attackers: Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban, Nathan Oduwa, David McMillan, Jamie Wynne.

Europa League Group B Fixtures

October 22nd: Molde (Tallaght Stadium) 5.55pm

October 29th: Arsenal (A) 8pm

November 5th: Rapid Wien (A) 5.55pm

November 26th: Rapid Wien (Aviva Stadium) 8pm

December 3rd: Molde (A) 8pm

December 10th: Arsenal (Aviva Stadium) 8pm