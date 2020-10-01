Dundalk FC overcome KÍ Klaksvik to book Europa League group stage spot

Dundalk FC will be in the draw for the Europa League group stages on Friday morning after beating KÍ Klaksvik 3-1 at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Goals from Sean Murray, Daniel Cleary and substitute Daniel Kelly ensured a €2.9 million pay day for the club as Filippo Giovagnoli’s fairytale continued. The Italian was a surprise appointment to replace Vinny Perth a little over five weeks ago but he has now joined a list that prior to tonight only featured Michael O’Neill and Stephen Kenny as managers to have guided an Irish side to the group stages of a European competition.

Dundalk were on top right from the off with Patrick Hoban having their best chance early on when he headed wide from a Stefan Colovic cross.

The breakthrough goal would arrive on 33 minutes when a cross from Sean Hoare was helped on by the head of Hoban before Murray stole in to nod past Kristian Joensen.

Within three minutes of the second half starting Dundalk were 2-0 up when Klaksvik failed to deal with Duffy’s corner, allowing Cleary to tap in from close range.

The visitors did manage to pull one back on 66 minutes when Ole Erik Midtskogen fired past Gary Rogers.

Joannes Bjartalio forced a good stop from Rogers after that in what was KÍ’s best chance but thankfully Dundalk held out for an historic victory with Daniel Kelly putting the game to bed on 79 minutes with a cool finish after being set away on the break by Murray.