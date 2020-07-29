Dundalk FC pair nominated for SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year award

Dundalk FC pair Sean Gannon and Chris Shields have both been nominated for the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year award at the upcoming ‘Three’ FAI International Awards.

The duo are two of three nominees alongside Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers.

The award is based on the 2019 campaign in which Dundalk won the league and EA Sports Cup with Shamrock Rovers denying them an historic treble with victory on penalties in November’s FAI Cup final.

Shields (pictured above) won the award last year based on his performances in 2018, pipping team-mates Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban.