Dundalk FC physio Miller joins Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland setup

Current Dundalk FC physio Danny Miller has been confirmed as part of new Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny’s backroom team.

Miller is the latest Dundalk FC connection in the Irish setup following on from Ruaidhrí Higgins’ recent appointment as Chief Scout and Opposition Analyst.

He will join Knockbridge man Kevin Mulholland as a Chartered Physiotherapist with the senior squad for the new campaign with Colum O’Neill and Sam Rice joining the set-up as Athletic Therapists.

Danny is an Associate Lecturer at University College Dublin and completed his Masters Degree in Manipulative Physiotherapy in 2001 at Curtin University, Perth. He achieved the Musculoskeletal Physiotherapists of Australia Student of the Year Award (Manipulative Therapy) and the Vice-Chancellors Prize for Most Outstanding Research Project.

Like Miller, Termonfeckin native Sam Rice worked alongside Stephen Kenny at Dundalk FC for four years and with the Irish Under-21 squad for the Toulon Tournament. A graduate of Dublin City University, Sam has studied and worked in Ireland and Australia.