Dundalk FC players once again test negative for Covid-19

Players and staff from Dundalk FC, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City all received negative results from the third round of tests for COVID-19, as part of the FAI’s pilot programme for a safer return to action for all Irish football.

Vinny Perth’s side returned to collective training on Monday for the first time since March but not before being tested for Covid-19.

Thankfully all tests came back negative.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results yesterday from their third round of tests carried out on Monday morning. All those tested have been informed of their negative result.

Players and staff from Bohemians were tested before they trained on Monday evening and their results will be available today.

All results so far from testing on the four European qualified SSE Airtricity League clubs have produced negative results in preparation for a planned four-team tournament next month.