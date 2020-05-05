Dundalk FC players take part in bake-off competition

Dundalk FC players have been passing the time during the current lockdown by taking part in a bake-off.

Daniel Cleary, Patrick Hoban and Greg Sloggett have made it to the final three of ‘The Great Fyffes Dundalk FC Bake Off’, the winner of which will be announced on Wednesday.

The club said: “Some of the players displayed their inner Mary Berry while, put simply, some of them showed that they are a lot better with a ball at their feet than a kitchen utility in their hand!!

?Daniel Cleary’s sensational Kinder Bueno-inspired cake made the cut to finish in the top three. He was joined by Patrick Hoban, who scoured cookbooks to deliver a lush-looking Oreo drenched effort while Greg Sloggett continued his good start to life in Dundalk by whipping up a classy chocolate cake in the surroundings of his Belfry kitchen.”

Check out the video of the creations below…