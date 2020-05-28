Dundalk FC players test negative for Covid-19

The FAI have announced that all of the COVID-19 tests carried out on players and staff at four SSE Airtricity League clubs, including Dundalk FC, have returned negative results.

The Lilywhites, along with Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians were all tested on Monday as part of the FAI’s pathway for a safer return for all football in Ireland.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results today with every person tested informed of their negative result. The players and staff from the four clubs will be tested again next Monday ahead of a planned return to training on June 8th.

“This is most welcome news and a very positive step as we work with the government, their agencies and all stakeholders in the game towards a safer return for all of Irish football,” said FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

“These negative results are an early boost for everyone in the game but it is only the start. We have to remain vigilant and we again urge all affiliates – clubs, players, supporters and parents – to abide by the Government and HSE guidelines.”