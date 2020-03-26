Select Page
Advertisement

Dundalk FC praised for call checking in on season ticket holders

Mar 26, 2020 | ,

Dundalk FC praised for call checking in on season ticket holders
Advertisement

Dundalk FC have shown their community spirit by calling season ticket holders to check in on them.

Numerous supporters have taken to social media to praise the club for the calls, which also included an offer to collect shopping if needed.

Some of the comments from fans who have received calls so far can be seen below…

Advertisement