Dundalk FC praised for call checking in on season ticket holders

Dundalk FC have shown their community spirit by calling season ticket holders to check in on them.

Numerous supporters have taken to social media to praise the club for the calls, which also included an offer to collect shopping if needed.

Some of the comments from fans who have received calls so far can be seen below…

Fair play @DundalkFC calling all season ticket holders to see if they need any help and to make sure they are ok ,lovely gesture #COVID2019 — sean Cotter (@seanco88) March 26, 2020

What a club!! @DundalkFC calling all their season ticket holders to check they are ok and offering to collect shopping etc. This is why I love this club!. Stay safe everyone and take care of each other. — We See Things They Never See! (@fcarolan) March 26, 2020