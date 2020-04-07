Dundalk FC raise more than double their target for our ‘Frontline Heroes’

Dundalk FC’s fundraiser in aid of our ‘Frontline Heroes’ has raised a total €3,055.

This is more than double the initial target of €1,500.

In total 149 people contributed to the club’s fundraiser on GoFundMe with Frank Ryan selected as the lucky winner of John Mountney’s 2016 Europa League jersey.

Dundalk FC said: “We will have full details of where the money will be distributed in the coming days.

“Thank you so much to everyone who made a donation!!”

Talk of the Town also supported the fundraiser by hosting a ‘Songs for Our Local Heroes’ event on our Facebook page on Sunday evening featuring local musicians including Stewart Agnew, Sinead McNally, Paudie Breen, Henry Mac, The Mary Wallopers and Jinx Lennon.

You can watch the show back below…