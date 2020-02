Dundalk FC have announced that they have reached an agreement with Serbian SuperLiga club Proleter Novi Sad for the transfer of Stefan Colovic.

The move for the 25-year-old is subject to international clearance and receipt of all work permits and visa requirements.

Should the deal go through, Colovic will be Vinny Perth’s fifth addition of the close season following the capture of Will Patching, Darragh Leahy, Greg Sloggett and Cammy Smith.