Dundalk FC record loss of €1.2 million for 2019

Dundalk FC made a loss of more than €1.2 million last year.

The SSE Airtricity League champions posted their 2019 accounts on their website today, showing a loss of €1,226,067 for last year.

This is almost double the loss of €676,001 recorded in American owners’ PEAK6’s first year at the club in 2018.

One of the major reasons for the increase in loss was an 50% increase in spending on property, plant and equipment to €1.5 million following the upgrade of the Youth Development Centre.

The number of full-time employees also rose from 34 to 39 while there was an increased spend on transfer and agent fees also record.

The club are continuing to pay staff in full throughout the Covid-19 pandemic despite having not played since March. Dundalk FC are hopeful of returning to training on Monday.