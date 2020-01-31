Dundalk FC retain the Malone Cup for a fifth year in-a-row

Dundalk FC made it five wins in-a-row in the Jim Malone Cup with a 2-0 victory over neighbours Drogheda Utd at Oriel Park last night.

The home side were on top for long periods with Darragh Leahy, Patrick Hoban, Dane Massey and Greg Sloggett all going close to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

The breakthrough finally arrived three minutes into the second half when Daniel Kelly’s cross found Jordan Flores who headed past David Odomuso in the Drogheda goals.

Kelly and Sean Gannon both went close to adding to Dundalk’s lead after that with the home side having to repel some late pressure of their own as Gabriel Sava saved from Stephen Meaney.

However the game was put to bed 10 minutes from the end when Daniel Kelly broke on the right to pull back for Georgie Kelly to sweep home the second.

Next up for Dundalk is a trip to Seaview to face Crusaders on Monday night.

DUNDALK FC: Aaron McCarey (Gabriel Sava HT); Brian Gartland (Sean Hoare HT), Daniel Cleary (Taner Dogan 83), Dane Massey; Sean Gannon, Chris Shields (Andrew Quinn 83), Sean Murray (Jordan Flores HT), Greg Sloggett (Lido Lotefa 74), Darragh Leahy (Daniel Kelly HT); Michael Duffy (Mark Hanratty 82); Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly HT).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Ross Treacy (David Odumosu 8); James Brown, Derek Prendergast (Jack Tuite 71), Hugh Douglas Conor Kane (Ronan O’Shea 71); Adam Wixted (Jordan Adeyemo 55), Jake Hyland, Mark Doyle (Sean Brennan 63), Brandon Bermingham (Stephen Meaney 55), Richie O’Farrell; Chris Lyons (James Clarke 74). Subs not used: Frank Cabraley, Luke Heaney, Jack McCarthy.

REFEREE: Paul McLaughlin.

Picture: Dundalk FC’s Dane Massey with the Malone Cup