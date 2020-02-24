Dundalk FC seeking to form a new Supporter Liaison Team

Dundalk Football Club are seeking interested candidates to form a new Supporter Liaison Team.

The aim of the voluntary team, that will be led by a Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO), will be to build and maintain dialogue between Dundalk supporters and the club itself.

The club will work with the SLO team to develop the roles and responsibilities of this group as the season progresses.

Initially, the SLO team will be working with the club in the following areas:

Develop a forum to discuss all relevant areas affecting the club and supporters. This will include security, travel and ticketing arrangements.

Be able to gather feedback from supporters and identify key issues of concern.

Assist the club in communicating important information to supporters and the local community.

Establish and maintain communications with SLOs at other clubs.

To register your interest e-mail slo@dundalkfc.com with a short account of why you think you are a suitable candidate.