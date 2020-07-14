Dundalk FC set to face St Patrick’s Athletic when league returns on July 31st

Dundalk FC will face St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park in a televised game when the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division returns at the end of the month.

The game on Friday July 31st will kick-off at 7.45pm and be shown on RTÉ Two.

The first away trip of the new season will take place on Friday August 7th with a 5.45pm kick-off against Bohemian FC at Dalymount Park.

Vinny Perth’s side will then face Waterford FC in the FAI Cup at Oriel Park on Tuesday August 11th before also welcoming the Blues three days later in the league.

The potential title-decider at home to Shamrock Rovers has been pencilled in for Friday September 25th while Dundalk will wrap the season up at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday October 30th.

As well as the St Patrick’s Athletic game, the trip to face Derry City on September 4th and the home game against Shelbourne a week later will also be televised.